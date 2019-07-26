Asia-Pacific airlines will deliver a net profit of $6 billion in 2019, IATA forecasts. That is significantly down from their $7.7 billion profit in 2018 and represents a net profit per passenger of just $3.51 and a slim net margin of 2.3%. There is also highly diverse performance across the region. A respectable 12 of the airlines in the 2019 ATW World Airline Report make it into the top 25 most profitable list, including both Japanese majors—All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan ...