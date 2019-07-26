African carriers continue to battle for profitability against a backdrop of slower passenger growth, faltering business confidence and political uncertainty in some of the region’s key economies. IATA figures show African traffic grew 2.4% over the first five months of 2019, based on 1.2% capacity growth, which pushed average loads up 0.9 points to 70.8%. However, growth remains modest and load factors averaging 60.7% lag other regions. In June, IATA said it expects African carriers ...