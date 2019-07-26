Sustainability and the Boeing 737 MAX grounding were recurring discussion topics throughout the 75th IATA AGM. The June meeting in Seoul coincided with the realization that long-held assumptions about the air transport industry’s safety record and its world-leading carbon reduction efforts were under scrutiny. The AGM, hosted by Korean Air and held in South Korea for the first time, was strongly supported with more than 1,000 attendees. IATA did not shy away from addressing the ...