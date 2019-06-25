Uzbekistan Airways carried 3.173 million in 2018, up 17% year-over-year (YOY). The airline said it carried 1.9 million international passengers and 606,000 domestic passengers; 1.5 million were carried to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Aircraft flying time increased to 10.9 hrs. per day from 8.1 hrs. in 2017 because of aircraft maintenance optimization at Moscow and St. Petersburg airports. The number of weekly flights reached 36.

In 2018, the Tashkent-based carrier took delivery of two Airbus A320neos through lessor BOC Aviation and a fourth Boeing 787. The airline expects delivery of two additional 787s this year. Its fleet also includes 757, 767 and 767-300BCF aircraft.

The airline flies to 63 destinations; it launched 3X-weekly service to Mumbai (India), weekly flights to Vladivostok (Russia), 3X-weekly service to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and 2X-weekly flights to Jakarta (Indonesia).

In 2018, Uzbekistan Airways announced a reorganization program to improve the country’s accessibility and connectivity. The company signed an agreement on comprehensive advisory services with the World Bank Group to develop recommendations for establishing a civil aviation sector policy and improving several aspects of the sector’s operations. As a part of the reorganization, National Air Company Uzbekistan Airways—which also manages the country’s airports, air traffic control and maintenance subsidiary—will be split into several companies.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com