Russia’s Atran Airlines, an air express subsidiary of Volga-Dnepr Group, has reported increased traffic growth from China to Russia while taking delivery of its second Boeing 737-800BCF on Oct. 10.

Fleet development and the gradual launch of new destinations allowed the carrier to achieve a more than fifteenfold China-Russia volume upsurge, an eightfold increase in domestic traffic, and more than sixfold uptick from Europe to Russia, the airline said.

Atran carried 10,956 tonnes in from January-August 2019, up 42.2% year-over-year.

“With the new aircraft in our fleet, not only will we be able to expand our current Hangzhou and Xi’an routes and meet the demand of our customers, but also utilize our fleet more efficiently as the Boeing 737-400SF is not the best freighter to operate these middle-haul flights,” Atran Airlines general director Dmitry Obsharov said. “The growing fleet with better capabilities is one of the growth drivers of our volumes, which demonstrated more than 40% uptick for the first eight months of 2019. As the e-commerce bonanza will only deepen, we feel that our services will be of high demand among our customers.”

Atran took delivery of it first Boeing 737-800BCF on March 20. In May, the carrier launched Hangzhou (China)-Riga (Latvia) Boeing 737-800BCF flights for e-commerce shipments of the Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group.

Atran Airlines, which joined Volga-Dnepr in 2011, operates a fleet of six 737 freighters on short- and medium-haul routes; the carrier is based in Moscow Vnukovo.

The Volga-Dnepr Group fleet comprises Antonov An-124-100s, Ilyushin Il-76TD-90VDs and Boeing 747Fs.

