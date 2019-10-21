IATA is urging the Hong Kong government to provide financial relief for the local aviation industry, which is reeling from prolonged civic unrest in the region.

The organization, however, did not provide specifics on the types or recipients of the proposed relief. The Hong Kong aviation and tourism sectors support 330,300 jobs and provide 10.2% of the territory’s GDP, IATA said.

“Any further prolongation of the disturbances may induce airlines to more drastically change the amount of services, either in terms of seats and/or frequencies,” IATA warned. The organization estimates Hong Kong’s air transport market will grow 96% by 2037 to 70.2 million passengers, contributing $63.9 billion to the GDP, based on “current trends.”

IATA said it is confident the aviation industry will recover quickly from the disruptions caused by anti-government protests, but it described the 15.4% year-over-year (YOY) decline in passenger departures from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) in August as “unprecedented in major markets.” The organization also noted that airlines are predicting a short-term downturn as seat and capacity reductions are still relatively small, although there has been some ad hoc cancellations.

Separately, HKIA reported a 12.8% YOY decrease in passenger numbers in September, to 4.9 million passengers. Aircraft movements also decreased 1% YOY to 33,390 takeoffs and landings. However, transit passenger traffic was up 5%, and the number of passengers traveling between Hong Kong and Japan grew 4%.

HKIA’s ferry-airport SkyPier service saw a record-breaking 15,455 passengers on Oct. 1, the start of China’s Golden Week national holiday. Although Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong’s largest airline, reported weakened traffic during Golden Week from mainland China, the SkyPier figures suggest that Chinese visitors are flying into Hong Kong with other carriers and LCCs, and using HKIA as a transit point to other destinations, such as Macau.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com