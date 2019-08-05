TAP Air Portugal carried 7.9 million passengers in the 2019 first half, up 4.8% from the previous year. The airline said European routes, excluding Portugal, accounted for the bulk of the increase.

In the first-half, the Star Alliance member carried 4.8 million passengers on European routes, excluding Portugal—a 4.9% year-over-year (YOY) increase.

On TAP’s North American routes from its Lisbon hub, passenger numbers grew 9.6% YOY to 428,000. The African market saw an 8.5% YOY increase to 586,000 passengers.

In Brazil, a major market where TAP serves 10 destinations, traffic dropped 2%, but the most recent months are showing signs of recovery. For example, in June TAP carried 3.4% more passengers on Brazilian routes than in June 2018.

TAP, which is on an expansion drive, launched new routes in the 1H to Tel Aviv (Israel), Basel (Switzerland), Dublin (Ireland), Chicago O’Hare (Illinois), Washington Dulles (Virginia), San Francisco (California), Naples (Italy) and Tenerife (Spain). In July, new services were launched from Lisbon to Conakry (Guinea) and Porto-Brussels, Belgium.

In September, the Star Alliance member will begin flights between Porto and Munich (Germany) and Lyon (France), and between Lisbon and Banjul (Gambia). With these new routes, the TAP network will grow to 91 cities in 37 countries.

In 2018, TAP carried 15.8 million passengers, up 10.4% YOY.

