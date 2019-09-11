Cathay Pacific Airways has reported substantial drops in passenger traffic for August, in its first monthly results to detail the effects on demand from Hong Kong’s continuing civil unrest. The Hong Kong-based carrier said passenger numbers were down 11.3% year-on-year (YOY) to 2.9 million in August, with traffic, measured in RPKs, dropping 3.6% (YOY) to 11.5 million. The totals, announced Sept. 11, include Cathay and its Cathay Dragon subsidiary. Cathay plans to reduce capacity in ...