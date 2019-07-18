Hong Kong’s largest carrier Cathay Pacific Airways reported a 6% year-over-year (YOY) increase in passengers carried for June, to 3.1 million, despite the ongoing protests and civil unrest in Hong Kong that deterred potential Asian travelers from flying into the territory.

Overall passenger growth, measured in RPKs, was up 9.1% YOY, with South Asia, the Middle East & Africa markets showing the strongest increase by 15.5% YOY, followed by Europe at 13.2% YOY.

Similarly, capacity, measured in ASKs, was up 7.3% YOY; load factor also increased 1.4 points to 86.7%. Cumulative over the first half, Cathay’s RPKs and ASKs both grew at 6.7% YOY.

It is important to note that Cathay’s statistics do not differentiate inbound passengers.

In the cargo segment, freight carriage (RFTKs) dropped 6.1% YOY for the first half; total cargo carried fell 5.7% YOY, despite a 1.1% increase in freight capacity over the same period.

“On the cargo side, weakening market sentiment has been impacting our tonnage uplift and yield,” Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam said. “The outlook for the coming months has not seen signs of volume rebound. We shall further our efforts to maintain a healthy market share by working closely with our forwarders and shippers, and further rationalize our freighter capacity to better match demand.”

Cathay Pacific did not respond to ATW’s queries on the impact caused by the protests at time of writing.

According to flight analyst ForwardKeys, travel bookings dropped 5.4% YOY over the month-long period starting from June 16 when the first massive protests begun.

In two weeks, total bookings fell as much as 9% YOY, and 2.2% YOY in the second two weeks, when the protesters stormed the local Legislative Council building. The report omitted figures from China and Taiwan as the decline in bookings from the two destinations could be a result of the Dragon Boat Festival holidays in late June.

“So far, the adverse media coverage of the demonstrations has not caused an overall decline in long-haul bookings to Hong Kong and the number of Asian bookings made in 2019 is still ahead of those made during the same time period in 2018—although growth has slowed substantially since the mass protest of June 16,” ForwardKeys VP-insights Olivier Ponti said. “Also, it seems as if the lowest period occurred prior to the storming of the Legislative Council [in July]. However, on the less optimistic side, there were further demonstrations after our most recent numbers were run, so another downturn is possible.”

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com