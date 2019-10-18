Cathay Pacific Airways continues to see passenger numbers fall in September as anti-government protests in Hong Kong drag into the 20th week.

In September, Cathay carried 2.4 million passengers, down 7.1% year-over-year (YOY), while passenger growth (RPKs) was up a scant 0.1%.

Cathay Pacific Group chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam warned the Hong Kong flag carrier’s second-half financial results would be worse than the first half.

While Cathay said it would reduce capacity and downgauge some routes, ASKs increased 9.8% in September; as a result, load factors were down 7.2 pts to 73.6%.

Lam said Cathay is taking “‘short-term tactical” measures, especially at the end of October to the end of the March 2020 winter season.

The week-long China national holiday Golden Week period (Oct. 1-7)—traditionally a strong period—did not help the airline as Mainland Chinese passengers avoided the territory where there has been increasing anti-Chinese sentiments.

For September, RPKs from Mainland China fell by 23.3% YOY, and over the year, has slid by 6.8%.

“We continue to see a significant shortfall in inbound bookings for the remainder of 2019 as compared to the same snapshot last year. This has been felt most strongly with bookings from mainland China and our other Asian markets,” Lam said in the statement.

He added that transit traffic is “relatively stable,” and said its India route is one of the better performing markets because of strong demand between India and North America. RPKs from South Asia and Middle East rose 4.5%.

Freight carriage growth (RFTKs) declined 5.3% YOY, while total tonnage stood at 172 million tonnes, down 4.4%. Although still in the negative territory, the results improved compared to August as it enters air cargo high demand season, which coincides with the release of new electronic products.

