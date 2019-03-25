Russia´s Aeroflot Group carried 8.2 million passengers in January and February, up 15.8% year-over-year (YOY).

International traffic grew 16.9% YOY to 3.7 million passengers, and domestic traffic increased 14.9% to 4.5 million. Group RPKs rose to 21.5 billion, up 15.8% YOY, and capacity grew 17.3% to 28 billion ASKs. Group load factor dropped 1 point to 76.7%. Cargo and post increased 3% to 40 tonnes.

Aeroflot Airline carried 5.4 million passengers, up 14.6% YOY. International traffic increased 12% to 2.8 million passengers, and domestic traffic grew 17.5% to 2.6 million. RPKs were up 10.5% to 14.9 billion, as ASKs increased 12.4% to 20 billion. Passenger load factor was down 1.3 points to 74.2%. The airline carried 28.3 tonnes of cargo, down 5.1% YOY.

Aeroflot Group added one Airbus A320 in February, as one A319 was phased out. At the end of February, the group’s fleet comprised 367 aircraft. There were no changes in Aeroflot Airline fleet of 253 aircraft.

Aeroflot Group includes Moscow Sheremetyevo-based Aeroflot Airline, St. Petersburg-based Rossiya Airlines, Moscow Vnukovo-based LCC Pobeda Airlines and Russian Far East-based Aurora Airline.

Polina Montag-Girmes, montag.girmes@gmail.com