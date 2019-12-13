Budapest-based LCC Wizz Air is targeting higher revenues with ongoing improvements in its ancillary revenue stream. Wizz Air deputy CEO Stephen Jones told ATW that “44% of our revenue is ancillary. Wizz is proportionally one of the highest in the industry for generating ancillary revenues. Our target is to increase it, plus one additional euro per passenger per year.” Wizz Air’s ancillary revenue in the FY2020 first half, which ended Sept. 30, was notably ...