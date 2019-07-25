Wizz Air made a strong start to its financial year, with a combination of firmer fares and the growing number of new-generation aircraft in its fleet, allowing the Central and Eastern European LCC to turn around its financial figures.

The Hungary-based carrier achieved a 1Q net profit for the 2020 financial year—which runs from March 31-June 30—of €72.4 million ($82.3 million), reversing a net loss of €29.3 million for the same period last year. The year-ago figures were restated to take account of IFRS 16 accountancy standards.

The company achieved the result on a 25.4% jump in revenue, which rose to €691.2 million compared to €551 million a year ago.

Passenger numbers for the period rose 20.1% to 10.4 million, up from 8.6 million. Load factor rose to 93.7%, up from 92.1% last time.

Unlike many European carriers that have predicted challenging times ahead, “we remain optimistic for the current financial year,” Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said.

“Higher fuel prices are supporting a stronger fare environment as weaker carriers withdraw unprofitable capacity and, as a consequence, Wizz Air raised its full-year capacity growth rate from 16% to 20%,” he said.

“Notwithstanding this faster pace of growth, we are confident to reconfirm our full-year guidance of €320 to €350 million net profit for the year. As usual, this guidance is dependent on the revenue performance for the remainder of the all-important summer period as well as the second half of FY2020, a period for which the company—like most airlines—currently has limited visibility,” Váradi said.

He noted the 1Q performance “was achieved in the face of higher fuel prices through our continued and rigorous cost management and strength in both Easter trading and ancillary revenue generation.

“The high economic growth rates across CEE [Central and Eastern Europe] continue and our ultra-low-cost model successfully stimulated a further 2 percentage point higher load factor to 94% which, combined with a 5% increase in RASK, saw revenues increase by 25% in the quarter.”

The CEO said the combination of the company’s low-cost base and the growing Central and Eastern European market “makes us a structural winner. The arrival of game-changing, well-priced and attractively financed [Airbus] A321neo aircraft into our fleet has already started. This will further extend our advantage as the undisputed cost leader among all European airlines, with market leading growth rates and one of the highest profit margins in the industry.”

Wizz’s fleet is scheduled to grow further with the addition of 20 A321neoXLR aircraft, which the airline committed to at this year’s Paris Air Show.

