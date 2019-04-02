Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air expects its profit for the financial year will come in at the high end of its estimate, thanks to robust demand. The airline’s operational performance in March was good, with a decrease in cancellations.

The fast-growing Budapest, Hungary-based airline is scheduled to report results for the financial year to March 31 on May 31, and expects net profit in the “upper half” of the €270-€300 million ($303-$336 million) range.

“Demand across the company's markets remains robust,” Wizz Air said, citing March traffic statistics that showed load factors up 2.6 points to 94.1% year-on-year (YOY) as passenger numbers rose 10%. “The company has also experienced an excellent operational performance in March with only one canceled flight compared to 68 in March 2018; on-time performance also improved by 10 points to 85%,” Wizz Air said.

The new financial year has also started well with revenue per ASK forecast 4% higher YOY in the first quarter on 18% ASK growth, Wizz Air said.

“This revenue performance is driven by the strength in the company’s ancillary revenues, which is expected to continue into the summer, and also the timing of Easter,” Wizz Air said.

Wizz Air recently took delivery of its first two Airbus A321neo aircraft, taking its fleet to 112 aircraft as of March 31, the carrier said.

