WestJet reported net income of C$119.4 million ($91.4 million) in the third quarter, up 70% from a restated C$70.1 million in the year-ago period, as a record load factor and improved yield boosted revenue.

The Canadian LCC’s revenue totaled C$1.4 billion, a 10.5% year-over-year (YOY) increase. Operating expenses were up 3.9% to C$1.2 billion.

Unit revenue increased 11% to 15.76 cents, while unit costs were up 4.4% to 13.64 cents and CASM-ex fuel rose 9.5% to 9.96 cents.

Systemwide capacity dipped 0.5% YOY as traffic grew by 2.1%, resulting in load factor increasing 2.2 points to 86.8%, a third-quarter record. Yield was up 8.2%.

Domestic traffic was down 3.3% and capacity dropped 5.5%, primarily as a result of the grounding of WestJet’s 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, combined with planned capacity reductions to allow aircraft to be deployed to higher-yield markets, the company said. The domestic capacity decline was partially offset by capacity growth at ultra-LCC subsidiary Swoop and the WestJet Link regional airline service.

Transborder and international markets performed better, with traffic growth of 10.7% outpacing an 8.5% capacity increase, driven by increased seasonal transatlantic service with three Boeing 787s added to the fleet earlier this year, as well a new route between Toronto and Barcelona, which launched in the second quarter.

During the quarter, Swoop partnered with Toronto-based Sunwing Airlines to offer vacation packages, which will include Swoop-operated winter flights to destinations in Mexico within the ULCC’s network.

“This partnership supports the continued profitability of Swoop’s international routes and further helps mitigate the impact of seasonality on operations by stimulating demand during the winter months when domestic travel is reduced,” WestJet said.

Also during the quarter, the Canadian Competition Bureau granted unconditional approval for WestJet’s proposed takeover by Toronto-based private-equity firm Onex Capital. WestJet shareholders in July approved Onex Capital’s bid to acquire and take the company private for C$3.5 billion, or C$31 a share. Remaining regulatory approval for the deal from the Canadian Transportation Authority is expected by the end of the year, the company said.

The airline returned a leased 737-700 during the quarter, bringing its fleet to 180 aircraft.

WestJet suspended financial guidance following the MAX grounding.

