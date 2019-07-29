WestJet Boeing 737-800 NG
Canadian LCC WestJet posted a C$44.3 million ($33.6 million) net profit in the second quarter (2Q), reversing a C$15.8 million loss in the year-ago period, despite the grounding of the airline’s 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The company credited the return to profitability primarily to higher passenger revenue and the resolution of labor disputes that depressed earnings a year ago. The carrier announced the 2Q results July 27, the same day an Alberta superior court approved its ...
