Mexican ultra-LCC Volaris posted a MXP713 million ($38 million) net profit in the 2019 third quarter, a strong turnaround from the MXP119 million net loss realized in 3Q 2018 and driven by increased domestic market share and a stabilizing regional economy.

Volaris president and CEO Enrique Beltranena said on the company’s Oct. 25 3Q earnings call that Volaris “now has the strongest point-to-point network schedule in the domestic market,” noting that it is the only Mexican carrier “in history” to transport over 20 million passengers during a 12-month period.

The company’s aggressive capacity growth, driven by low fares, has helped it surpass rival Aeromexico as the largest domestic carrier in Mexico by market share. “We believe Volaris can continue growing at a higher pace than our high-cost competitors given our sustainable cost structure, our unbounding flight pricing strategy ... and our focus on flying in underpenetrated air travel markets, which has been augmented by Mexico’s expanding middle class,” Beltranena said.

The carrier’s strong performance was also helped by improving macro-economic factors, including improved remittances, employment and consumer confidence, as well as stable jet fuel prices and foreign exchange rates.

While Volaris doesn’t have any Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet, Aeromexico has six, and was originally supposed to have 12 by the end of the third quarter. While those MAXs were mostly focused on transborder and Latin American flying, Aeromexico could opt to re-introduce them into the domestic Mexican market, which could pressure Volaris in 2020, Cowen & Co. analyst Helane Becker noted in a recent investor note.

Volaris’ total operating revenues were MXP9.5 billion ($484 million), up 11.4% year-over-year. Unit revenues, measured in TRASM, rose 11.4%, while non-fuel unit costs, measured in CASM-ex, increased 2.9%. Capacity came in 17% higher year-over-year and is expected to grow by 10% in 2020.

Volaris took delivery of two new Airbus A320neo aircraft during the third quarter, leaving it with 80 aircraft in its all-Airbus fleet. The carrier plans to add eight more aircraft in 2020, while returning three, leaving it with 85 aircraft in its total fleet by the end of 2020.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com