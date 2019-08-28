The Virgin Australia Group reported a net loss of A$315.4 million ($212.7 million) for the 2019 fiscal year ended June 30.

This was an improvement from the A$653.3 million loss in the previous year, but the carrier’s underlying pre-tax loss of A$71.2 million was worse than the A$64.4 million profit a year earlier.

The net loss included A$223.2 million in restructuring costs. There was also an A$152.6 million impairment to asset values in Virgin’s international and Tigerair operations.

Virgin’s groupwide revenue rose by 7.6% to A$5.8 billion in FY2019, despite what the company described as deteriorating business conditions in the second half. The timing of the Easter break and the federal elections contributed to the softer demand in the half.

CEO Paul Scurrah described the results as “disappointing,” noting the group “is not capturing” the full benefits from year-on-year revenue gains. The results “tell us loud and clear that we need to reduce costs,” he said.

The airline revealed plans to cut 750 staff, mainly from corporate and head office roles. Most of the affected workers will leave by the end of the current fiscal year. The reductions will cut corporate staff by 30% and are expected to save A$75 million per year.

These cuts are linked to a major corporate restructuring. The leadership team will be streamlined, with some roles eliminated and new appointments in others. The corporate functions and leadership of Virgin Australia Airlines, Virgin Australia Regional Airlines and Tigerair Australia will be merged. This will help remove duplication, and together with the workforce cuts, will make the corporate side better match the scale of operations, Scurrah said.

More changes will be announced later, including the results of a fleet and network review. Supplier contracts will also be reviewed. These efforts will be separate from a broader strategic review previously announced.

Scurrah said all routes will be covered by the network review. This may involve withdrawing from some markets that are not economical, Scurrah said. In the near term, the carrier is looking to reduce capacity in the six months through Dec. 31, which will be mainly in short-haul international and domestic markets.

The fleet review will also be wide-ranging. Future fleet needs and aircraft orders will be part of the assessment, Scurrah said. The airline has already deferred the start of its Boeing 737 MAX deliveries to July 2021. Virgin has no other deliveries scheduled until that point and had no deliveries in FY2019.

Virgin’s domestic business reported an underlying profit of A$133.4 million, down from a profit of A$215.8 million a year earlier. Domestic revenue rose by 6.3%, with yield up 4.1% and unit revenue rising 4%. Capacity increased by 2.3%.

The international unit saw an underlying loss of A$75.6 million, compared to a loss of A$21.7 million in FY2018. Capacity was up by 13.7%, largely because of new flights between Sydney and Hong Kong and on Australia-New Zealand routes. International revenue was up 16.5%. Fuel costs and foreign exchange movements reduced earnings by A$51.9 million.

LCC Tigerair reported an underlying loss of A$45 million, slightly higher than the A$39.5 million loss in FY2018. Pilot industrial action cost the airline A$10.7 million. Scurrah said the group has “work to do” on Tiger and warned it could take time for the LCC’s earnings to recover.

The group’s Velocity loyalty program earned an underlying profit of A$122.2 million, improving from an A$110.1 profit a year earlier. Virgin said it intends to retain its majority ownership of Velocity, and part-owner Affinity has said it is exploring ways to divest its 35% stake.

As a result of Virgin’s corporate restructuring, Tigerair CEO and acting CCO Merren McArthur will leave the Virgin group. Virgin announced that John MacLeod will join the carrier as CCO from Oct. 8. He has formerly worked for Air Canada, as VP-global sales and alliances, and for Virgin America, WestJet, Alaska Airlines and Air New Zealand.

Keith Neate will also join Virgin Australia as CFO. He worked for the group’s predecessor Virgin Blue for eight years until 2011, and more recently was CFO and executive VP of Aurizon Holdings. He will replace Geoff Smith.

In other changes, Stuart Aggs was appointed COO, after filling the role on an acting basis. Danielle Keighery has been appointed to the new position of chief experience officer, after previously heading brand marketing and public affairs.

