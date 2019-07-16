Vietnam Airlines reported a VND1.8 trillion ($77.5 million) pre-tax profit for the first half of 2019, up 21.8% year-over-year (YOY) and 13.6% above its planned profit. Revenue rose by 5.8% to VND38.3 trillion.

The Vietnamese Airlines Group—including Jetstar Pacific and VASCO—achieved a VND1.65 trillion pre-tax consolidated profit, which was 30% higher than planned. Group revenue rose 5.5% YOY to VND51.7 trillion.

The airline said these financial figures “reflect a robust performance,” despite several challenges including a slowdown in the growth of consumer purchasing power, the “saturation” of the domestic market, rising oil prices in the first five months, and fluctuating exchange rates.

Passenger numbers for Vietnam Airlines increased by 2% in the first half, with cargo volume up 1.6%. The group launched seven new domestic routes in this period. Employee numbers were reduced by 4% YOY to 6,445 as of June 30.

Vietnam Airlines plans to make substantial progress on its fleet upgrade plans this year, as it takes delivery of more new-generation aircraft and considers further orders.

The Vietnam flag carrier expects to receive the first three of eight Boeing 787-10s it has on order in the second half of 2019. These will join the 11 787-9s it operates.

The airline is also scheduled to complete the delivery of its 20 Airbus A321neos by year-end. It currently operates 11 of these aircraft, according to Aviation Week’s fleet database.

Vietnam Airlines has already received several new aircraft so far this year. It took delivery of eight A321neos in the first six months of 2019 and received the last two of its 14 A350 orders.

The carrier said it will “finalize the investment plan [for] 50 narrowbody aircraft for the 2021-2025 period” in the second half of this year. It has already drafted this plan, along with a fleet development plan and organizational restructuring strategy for 2021-2025. All of these have been submitted to Vietnam’s State Capital Management Committee for feedback.

