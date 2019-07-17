United Air Lines reported a second-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, up 54% year-over-year (YOY). Revenue was up 6% from the year-ago quarter to $11.4 billion, bolstered by rising demand systemwide.

Operating expenses in the quarter edged up 3% YOY to $9.9 billion. Unit costs less fuel and profit staring, or CASM-ex, was up 0.6%.

PRASM increased 2.5% YOY, led by a 9.1% jump in Latin America. The airline is projecting 3Q PRASM to be up 0.5%-2.5% with CASM expected to be up 1%-2%.

The Chicago-based carrier may still meet the low end of its general annual target of 4%-6% capacity growth this year, despite the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and its India service disruption.

The airline’s revised full-year capacity outlook has it growing 3%-4% compared to 2018. Losing the MAXs and suspending its twice-daily India flights will cost it about 2 points full-year, United CCO Andrew Nocella said on the 2Q earnings call July 17.

“We anticipate we’ll be able to make some of this lost capacity up next year but not all of it,” he added. The India flights, suspended in April largely because of Pakistani airspace restrictions that were lifted July 16, are set to resume in early September.

United president Scott Kirby said the airline will likely come in about half a point lower on its 2020 capacity “than it originally would have been if we had not had those issues.”

The carrier has not provided 2020-specific guidance.

United lost 14 MAXs when FAA grounded the fleet in mid-March as part of a worldwide operations ban that remains in place as Boeing and regulators work to address issues with the aircraft’s flight control system and training program. It was slated to have 30 MAXs by October—all but a few of them earmarked for growth, not replacements for retiring airframes. Instead, it has been forced to remove increasing number of flights from its planned schedule each month to compensate for not having the MAXs.

United’s 2Q earnings release included news that it has lined up 19 used 737-700s from an unidentified source. Deliveries are slated to start by year-end. While this will increase United’s fleet flexibility, executives emphasize the deal was not made to hedge against a prolonged MAX grounding.

“We were talking to the seller well before the grounding started. These transactions tend to take a little bit of time,” CFO Gerry Laderman said.

“The used-aircraft acquisitions that we’ve been doing and continue to do is actually part of our base plan,” Nocella added. “So, you shouldn’t view that as additive.”

United has bought more than 50 used aircraft in recent years, including both widebodies and narrowbodies.

It is also in the process of integrating the first Bombardier CRJ550, a re-certified CRJ700 with a dual-class, 50-seat cabin. The initial modified aircraft was flown to Bombardier’s Montreal-area facility for certification work in early July.

“Our first set of CRJ550s are being prepared to enter service later this year with [a] focus on Chicago and New York” via its Newark, New Jersey hub, Nocella said.

Original plans unveiled earlier this year called for the first CRJ550 to enter service this summer, with 25 flying by year-end and 50 by mid-2020. United has a 10-year agreement with regional partner GoJet to operate the aircraft.

While the CJR550s were not in United’s plans when it announced a goal to grow capacity 4%-6% over the next few years, Kirby said their addition should not raise eyebrows.

“That is not a large number of aircraft to move the overall dial at United,” Kirby said. “There has been ... at its core, no change to the [long-term capacity] plan. “We’ve obviously been happy with the success of the growth plan.”

United’s main concern is the MAX’s return to service. Kirby said that United will be able to take MAXs “as quickly as Boeing can make them available to us” once deliveries—which Boeing stopped when the groundings were put in place—resume.

United has removed the aircraft from its schedule through Nov. 3, and Nocella said the airline does not expect to see the MAX flying before then.

Even if Boeing’s efforts to modify the MAX are done in time to get some aircraft back in the air this year, United sees the issue having a lagging effect on 2020.

“Nobody knows right now exactly when they’re going to get their scheduled MAX deliveries,” Nocella said. “But one could assume that ... we won’t fully catch up next year.”

United and Boeing have not established a 2020 delivery plan. The airline’s order book includes about 190 Boeing aircraft.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com