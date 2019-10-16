United Airlines Boeing 777-300ER
United Airlines raised its full-year earnings forecasts following a stronger-than-expected third-quarter, driven by robust passenger demand and industry-leading cost discipline. Chicago-based United on Oct. 15 lifted its estimate for 2019 earnings-per-share to $11.25-$12.25, higher than previous estimates of $10.50-$12. The carrier posted a $1 billion 3Q profit, 23% higher from the year-ago period, on revenue of $11.38 billion, an increase of 3.4% “While headwinds affected the sector ...
