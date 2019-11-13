Turkish Airlines reported a 2019 third-quarter net income of $655 million, down 8.3% from $714 million in the year-ago period.

Operating profit for the quarter dropped 28.5% year-over-year (YOY) to $641 million.

No management statement was available, but ATW understands the Turkish flag carrier primarily attributed the 3Q results to decreasing domestic demand, the Boeing 737 MAX fleet grounding, currency exchange and limited revenue growth.

On Sept. 6, the carrier lowered its revenue guidance for 2019 in the face of falling demand and other factors that have hampered operations.

The Istanbul-based carrier said revenue was slightly up 1.8% for the quarter to $4 billion from $3.9 billion YOY.

Third-quarter EBITDAR stood at $1.3 billion, down 13.4% YOY; the 3Q EBITDAR margin was down 5.7 points to 32.4%.

Fuel costs for the quarter rose 0.2% to $1.06 billion.

Nine-month net income was $452 million, down 40.1% from a net profit of $755 million for the year-ago period.

Between January and September, ASKs grew 1.8% YOY to 140.6 billion, while RPKs were up 1% to 114.5 billion. Load factor was 81.4%, down from 82% in the year-ago period; the number of passengers carried dropped 2% to 56.4 million.

Turkish Airlines received 11 new-generation narrowbody (six Airbus A321neos and five [Boeing] 737 MAXs), and six 787-9 widebody aircraft during the nine-month timeframe. It also received one Boeing 777F.

Turkish expects a further seven A321neos in 2019 and a total of 67 new aircraft for delivery in 2020, including its first Airbus A350-900.

As of Sept. 30, the Star Alliance member operated a total of 344 aircraft, comprising 224 narrowbody, 96 widebody and 24 cargo aircraft.

For 2019, the carrier aims to carry 76 million passengers, comprising 31 million domestic and 45 million international passengers.

Separately, Turkish Airlines announced it will launch 7X-weekly Istanbul–Newark, New Jersey services from May 25, 2020.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at