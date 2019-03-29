TUI Boeing 737 MAX 8
Hanover, Germany-based TUI Group expects the Boeing 737 MAX 8 grounding will cost the company €200 million ($225 million) if flights can be resumed by mid-July at the latest. As a result, TUI has lowered the company’s FY2019 guidance 17%, down from the €1.2 billion achieved in 2018. However, TUI said if the MAX grounding continues beyond July, it projects earnings would be 26% below 2018 levels. Following the grounding of the 737 MAX, TUI has made arrangements to guarantee ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"TUI Group lowers FY2019 guidance on 737 MAX 8 grounding costs" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.