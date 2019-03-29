Hanover, Germany-based TUI Group expects the Boeing 737 MAX 8 grounding will cost the company €200 million ($225 million) if flights can be resumed by mid-July at the latest. As a result, TUI has lowered the company’s FY2019 guidance 17%, down from the €1.2 billion achieved in 2018. However, TUI said if the MAX grounding continues beyond July, it projects earnings would be 26% below 2018 levels. Following the grounding of the 737 MAX, TUI has made arrangements to guarantee ...