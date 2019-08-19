Taiwan’s China Airlines (CAL) announced in a stock note that its LCC subsidiary, Tigerair Taiwan, will place an order for seven Airbus A320neos and lease a further eight.

The deal is worth around $730 million, the stock note said, also highlighting that Tigerair Taiwan earned a net profit of NTD470 million ($15 million) for the first half of 2019, down 30% from the same period in 2018.

According to the Commercial Times, the LCC hopes to take delivery of the new aircraft by 2021, giving priority to the route development of secondary cities in Japan and Vietnam.

Aviation Week Fleet Data Services says Tigerair Taiwan has 11 leased Airbus A320s.

CAL holds a 90% share in Tigerair Taiwan and hopes to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for the LCC by the 2020 fourth quarter. According to Article 19 rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, CAL must reduce its stake to 70% before a public listing.

