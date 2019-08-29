Leisure travel specialist Thomas Cook has agreed on the key commercial terms for a £900 million ($1.1 billion) recapitalization, which will include ownership changes at the group’s airline unit.

Updating the markets Aug. 28, Thomas Cook said it had reached “substantial agreement” on key commercial terms with Chinese company Fosun Tourism Group, its banks and the majority of its 2022 and 2023 senior noteholders.

The deal will see Fosun inject £450 million in return for at least 75% of Thomas Cook’s tour-operator business and 25% of its airline unit.

Meanwhile, the banks and noteholders are aiming to inject another £450 million, converting their existing debt into up to 25% of its tour-operating arm and approximately 75% of Thomas Cook’s airline unit—effectively the mirror image of the Fosun deal.

“Implementation of the proposed recapitalization will involve a significant new capital investment and reorganization of the group,” Thomas Cook said.

Repeating its earlier cautions, Thomas Cook said existing shareholders will be diluted significantly.

The recapitalization, which is on track for implementation in early October, remains subject to a legally binding agreement and a number of other factors—including creditor consents, agreement on performance targets and the group’s separation into the airline and tour-operating units, due diligence, risk allocation, stakeholder support, license renewals and regulatory approval.

“The current intention of the board is to maintain the company’s listing. However, the implementation of the proposed recapitalization may, in certain circumstances, result in the cancellation of the company’s listing,” Thomas Cook said.

Earlier this month, Thomas Cook said it was seeking an additional £150 million capital injection for liquidity through the winter low season, on top of the £750 million that had previously been announced. This latest update brings the group to its £900 million target figure.

A strategic review of Thomas Cook’s airline unit—which is made up of Condor, Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics, Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia and Thomas Cook Airlines UK—was as paused when the Forsun deal was announced in July. Combined, the carriers operate a fleet of around 100 aircraft, posting revenue of £3.5 billion and a £129 million operating profit in 2018.

Thomas Cook is a huge leisure-travel group, with 21,000 employees generating £9.6 billion in annual sales for the year ended Sept. 30, 2018. However, the European operating market has become progressively more challenging, impacting the group’s finances.

