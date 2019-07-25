Ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines reported second-quarter net income of $114.5 million, a nearly tenfold increase over an $11.3 million net profit in the year-ago period, driven by strong demand and ancillary revenue growth.

The Fort Lauderdale-based airline saw quarterly operating revenue of $1 billion, up 19% from $852 million a year ago. Of that, nearly half—$479 million—was non-ticket revenue, which rose 21% year-over-year (YOY).

“Our non-ticket revenue is the highest in the world and we have line of sight on initiatives to increase it even further,” Spirit president and CEO Ted Christie said during a July 25 earnings call with analysts.

Weather-related disruptions throughout the quarter took a toll on operations, however, and Christie admitted that initiatives put in place to address them were inadequate. Severe storms during the Easter holiday weekend affected most Spirit flights to and from Florida, resulting in numerous cancellations and about $6 million in passenger accommodation costs and disrupted crew expenses, the airline said.

“Coming off a record operating environment in 2018, we elected to make some additional tweaks to how we run the business in an effort to drive further efficiency,” Christie said. “Given our operational performance this summer, it is evident that some of these changes were not effective. We are already making adjustments to our winter schedule and are thinking differently about how to approach the peak period next year to improve our ability to recover after weather disruptions.”

Spirit’s on-time performance during the quarter was 75.8%, “placing us in the middle of the pack relative to other US airlines,” Christie said, adding that “our completion factor was 98.2%, down about a point year-over-year.”

The airline’s capacity rose 13% YOY to 10.8 billion ASMs and passenger traffic grew 15% to 9.2 billion RPMs, resulting in a load factor of 85%, up 1.3 points.

The calendar shift of Easter from the first quarter in 2018 to the second quarter this year contributed to a 5% increase in TRASM to 9.4 cents, the airline said. Average yield was up 3.4%.

Total operating expenses increased 14% YOY to $849 million. The additional costs and loss of capacity caused by the weather disruptions contributed to a 4.6% increase in CASM ex-fuel to 5.41 cents, the airline said.

The airline took delivery of two aircraft during the quarter—an Airbus A320ceo and an A320neo—bringing the fleet to 135 aircraft. Ten more aircraft are scheduled for delivery this year.

Looking ahead, Spirit estimates third-quarter TRASM will down 1% to up 1%, and CASM ex-fuel will be up 7%-8%. Fourth quarter CASM ex-fuel is expected to be up 3.5%-4.5%, with a full-year increase of 4.5%-5% anticipated.

Jack Wittman, jack.c.wittman@informa.com