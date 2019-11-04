Chinese LCC Spring Airlines reported a net income of CNY1.72 billion ($238 million) for the first nine months of the year, up 21.7% compared to the year-ago period.

The country’s largest private airline saw operating income rise 13.6% year-over-year (YOY) to CNY11.6 billion, as costs increased 10.3% to CNY10 billion.

For the third quarter, however, net income dipped 1.8% YOY to CNY749 million, the result of a CNY114.9 million tax levy. Revenue in the quarter increased 14.7% YOY to CNY4.4 billion, and costs were up 9.7% to CNY3.5 billion.

Spring recently signed a codeshare agreement with Spanish flag carrier Iberia—its first with a full-service carrier. In December, Spring will see its code on Iberia’s 3X-weekly Madrid-Shanghai flights, and Iberia will have its code on Spring’s flights between Shanghai and Chongqing, Shenyang, Dalian and Changchun.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com