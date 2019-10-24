Florida based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines posted a 2019 third-quarter net income of $83 million, down 14% from the year-ago quarter, on total revenue of $991 million, an increase of 9.7%.

Unit revenue, measured in TRASM, fell by 1.7%, harmed by lower load factors, softer passenger yields and the negative impact from Hurricane Dorian. Non-fuel unit costs, measured in CASM-ex, rose 8.4%, driven by flight cancellations, additional crew costs and passenger re-accommodation expenses stemming from severe storm systems across its network. Capacity rose by 11.6% in the quarter.

Spirit expects 4Q unit revenue to decrease between 4.5% and 6.5%, while CASM-ex is projected to rise between 3.5% and 4.5%. The company anticipates 4Q capacity growth of 16%, with full-year 2020 capacity expected to grow between 17% and 19% from 2019 levels.

Along with its 3Q results, the ULCC announced it had signed an MOU for up to 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft.

“We have reached a memorandum of understanding with Airbus to purchase 100 new Airbus A320neo-family aircraft with options to purchase up to 50 additional aircraft,” Spirit CFO Scott Haralson announced Oct. 24. “We went through an extensive fleet evaluation process and determined that the fuel-efficient A320neo family of aircraft were the best option to support our continued growth as we expand our network.”

Spirit president and CEO Ted Christie said the carrier is currently working with Airbus to finalize the agreement, which covers a mix of A319neos, A320neos and A321neos. Spirit took delivery of a single A320neo during the 3Q, leaving it with 136 A320-family aircraft in its fleet, with nine more scheduled for delivery in 4Q.

Aircraft deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2022, with final deliveries by 2027. The carrier will supplement those orders with additional leased aircraft over that period. “We gained further flexibility with this order that enhances our ability to flex our total fleet count up or down, using options, fleet retirements or leasing more or less aircraft,” Haralson said on the company’s 3Q earnings call.

Regarding potential tariffs to be levied on Airbus aircraft, Spirit said all of its remaining 2019 deliveries, as well as its first nine firm orders to be delivered through midsummer 2020, will be assembled in Mobile, Alabama, and thus spared the levies. Potential rates for all other deliveries “are still to be determined,” Haralson added.

“We are working with Airbus to mitigate the impact, and we remain in regular communication with our trade representatives and believe that, over time, it will get resolved. However, until then, it does remain a concern,” Haralson said.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com

Victoria Moores, Victoria.Moores@informa.com