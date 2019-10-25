Southwest Airlines’ 2019 third-quarter results topped analysts’ expectations, as strong passenger demand and timing of maintenance events helped offset challenges related to the grounding of its 34 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Dallas-based Southwest posted a $659 million net income, up 7.2% from $615 million in the year-ago quarter, and a company record for the third quarter. Total operating revenue, at $5.6 billion, was 1.1% higher than the year-ago period.

The strong earnings came despite a $210 million quarterly reduction in operating income as a result of the ongoing 737 MAX grounding. That figure jumps to $435 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30 and is expected to “continue to grow into 2020,” Southwest chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said. The company is engaged in “ongoing discussions with Boeing regarding compensation for damages” related to the grounding, he added.

The carrier still assumes the MAX grounding will be lifted by FAA in mid-December, although Kelly said on the company’s Oct. 24 3Q earnings call he is “not highly confident” in that timeline. The company recently pulled all MAX flying from its schedules through Feb. 8, 2020, although Southwest COO Michael Van de Ven said that date would need to be pushed back further if “we don’t have certainty of a mid-December return to service” between now and December.

“It will take 30 to 40 days from the issuance of the [737 MAX] airworthiness directive to get our manuals updated, FAA approval and our pilots trained. Our assumptions at this point are that the pilot training will be computer-based training, and we will not require simulator time. We will be coordinating the work necessary to bring the aircraft back into the operational fleet to correspond to the end of that pilot training period,” Van de Ven said.

Southwest—which has not taken delivery of any new aircraft since the MAX grounding in mid-March—was supposed to have received 41 additional MAXs during 2019 that have yet to be delivered. Boeing’s revised MAX delivery schedule would see the carrier receive seven MAX aircraft in the fourth quarter, with the remaining 34 aircraft shifted into 2020.

Van de Ven said the company believes it can manage taking delivery of 5-10 MAXs per week, a breakneck pace that would see its delivery schedule fully up to speed by mid-2020. Southwest expects to receive 72 MAXs next year, while retiring between 20 and 25 of its 737-700 aircraft, leaving it with roughly 800 aircraft in its total fleet by December 2020.

Kelly hinted on the earnings call the company is reviewing the possibility of diversifying its all-737 fleet, although he said any move to add different aircraft to its fleet mix would pose huge hurdles from a cost and logistical standpoint. “We’d love to have a separate fleet type, but when we look at it, it just may be economically and operationally infeasible,” Kelly said. “And vice versa; we may find that, even without the strategic necessity of having two types ... we may discover that it is better to have two airplanes, economically and operationally.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com