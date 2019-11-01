Utah-based SkyWest Airlines grew its third-quarter net income by 10%, as the US regional carrier continued to benefit from its ongoing fleet initiatives and a more efficient footprint following the sale of ExpressJet Airlines in January. Net income for the third quarter was $91 million, up from $83 million in the year-ago period. Revenue was $760 million, down from $829 million in 3Q 2018 as a result of the ExpressJet sale. Excluding that sale, revenue grew $71 million, boosted by the ...