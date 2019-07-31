Losses at its subsidiary carriers contributed to Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group posting a nearly 21% decline in first-quarter net income.

The group reported a net profit of SGD111 million ($81.9 million) for the quarter, down from SGD140 million in the year-ago period.

Total revenue rose 6.7% year-over-year (YOY) to SGD4.1 billion, while expenses increased 6.9% to SGD3.9 billion.

The gains were partially offset by losses at subsidiaries SilkAir and LCC Scoot.

The grounding of SilkAir’s six Boeing 737 MAX 8s caused a 1.6% loss in capacity, and resulted in a revenue decline of SGD10 million and an expenditure increase of SGD6 million. The carrier recorded an operating loss of SGD16 million for the quarter, against a marginal profit of SGD0.2 million a year ago.

Scoot’s performance was also reversed from an operating profit of SGD1 million in the year-ago period to a loss of SGD37 million this year.

“Scoot proactively reduced aircraft utilization during the period to improve operational resilience, and has recorded improvements in its on-time performance. As a result, capacity growth was restrained to 6.5%,” SIA Group said.

Parent airline SIA saw operating profit climb 28% to SGD232 million. RPKs were up 9% and, despite a 7.4% capacity increase, load factor rose 1.2 points to 83.2%—a first-quarter record.

The group said its net income was also impacted by a “higher share of losses from associated companies,” with a performance improvement at Vistara—its joint venture with Tata Sons—offset by higher estimated losses from its partnership with Virgin Australia.

