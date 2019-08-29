Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) reported a net income of SEK1.16 billion ($122 million) for the third quarter (May-July), down 26% from SEK1.57 billion in the year-ago period.

SAS president & CEO Rickard Gustafson said the “disappointing” 3Q results were mainly attributed to increased fuel costs, the Swedish krona’s continued weakness against the US dollar, and pilot strikes at the beginning of the quarter. The pilot strike between April 26 and May 2 led to some 4,000 canceled flights, affecting more than 370,000 passengers.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3% year-over-year (YOY) to SEK13.6 billion, while expenses increased 7.4% to SEK10.5 billion.

“Results for 3Q were characterized by strong operational performance, together with successful seasonal adaptation, resulting in record passenger numbers and increased revenue in the peak season. Although the revenue increase is encouraging, the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds require improved efficiency to secure competitiveness and long-term profitability,” Gustafson said.

SAS said it would look at additional cost-cutting measures.

Capacity, measured in ASKs, declined 1% YOY to 13.3 million, while passenger traffic (RPKs) dropped 3% to 10.5 million, resulting in a 79% load factor, down 1.6 points.

“Notably, the headwind stemming from a weak SEK—and signs of a slowdown in the European economy—accentuate the need for SAS to adapt operations to current market conditions and accelerate the transformation agenda to secure long-term profitability beyond 2020,” Gustafson said.

During 3Q, SAS added three additional Airbus A320neos and now has 27 of the type.

Looking ahead, forecasts for the remainder of the year indicate a market capacity growth of approximately 1% for the full-year 2019 and early indications point to moderate growth in 2020 as well.

“Our current efficiency improvement program targets SEK3 billion in efficiency improvements by 2020 to strengthen competitiveness and mitigate some of the annual cost inflation. Since 2017, the program has realized SEK2.1 billion out of the targeted SEK3 billion,” Gustafson said.

“Although we stay firm on our target of delivering SEK900 million in savings for the fiscal year 2019, our unit cost, after adjustment for strike effects, is not decreasing to the extent we wish. This means that we need to look at additional initiatives beyond 2020,” he said.

A new group management organizational structure will be implemented Oct. 1 to accelerate efficiency efforts and drive accountability.

Gustafson said that—even though the capacity outlook and recent decline in jet fuel prices are positives and SAS is in the process of adapting to current market conditions—the journey toward an even more efficient and effective airline will require additional time and effort.

“Therefore, we reiterate our full-year outlook that it will be challenging to reach a positive result before tax and items affecting comparability for FY2019,” he said.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at