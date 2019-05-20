Ryanair said profit fell 29% in the year to March 2019, hit by lower fares, a trend it expects will continue throughout the summer season, while the delayed arrival of the Boeing 737 MAX means its cost benefits will be later to accrue. The Dublin-based ULCC reported a profit of €1.02 billion ($1.14 billion) for its financial year to the end of March 2019, compared with €1.45 billion the previous year. “Our outlook for financial year 2020 remains cautious on ...