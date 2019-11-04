Ryanair posted a flat net profit of €1.15 billion ($1.28 billion) for the first half of its 2020 fiscal year and lowered its 2021 growth outlook because of the delayed deliveries of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Ryanair Holdings, the recently created parent company of the Irish LCC, Vienna-based LaudaMotion, Poland’s Buzz and Malta Air, said Nov. 4 the MAX delays will lead to base closures and job cuts this year. The company now expects its first MAX, originally scheduled for ...