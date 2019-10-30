Royal Jordanian (RJ) saw its 3Q profits static over the year-ago period but recorded year-to-date (YTD) earnings more than double those of 2018.

The Amman-based airline made a 3Q net profit of JD22.9 million ($32.3 million), exactly the same as in 3Q 2018. However, improved figures for the first half of the year gave the airline a nine-month net profit of JD24.4 million, compared to JD10.2 million in 2018.

YTD operating revenues rose marginally, from JD510 million in 2018 to JD514 million this year, while operating costs decreased by 4%, from JD430 million in the first nine months of 2018 to JD412 million this year.

One factor behind the improved figures has been an 8% drop in the airline’s YTD fuel bill.

The airline is in the middle of a turnaround plan; Royal Jordanian has to fight competition from both the major Gulf carriers and the growing number of Middle East LCCs.

CEO Stefan Pichler said that RJ was still working to improve staff productivity. The turnaround plan “set the ambitious goal of enhancing RJ’s presence and competitiveness regionally and globally, and strengthening its strategic role as the national carrier and a bridge connecting Jordan and the Levant with the world.”

The airline had a 74% seat load factor for the first nine months of 2019, while fleet utilization grew from 12.2 hrs. to 12.6 hrs. per day.

“RJ is on the right path toward the profitability the company and its stakeholders are aiming at,” Pichler said.

“The positive financial results for the first nine months of 2019 ensure that the airline will register satisfactory results by the end of this year; however, they will not be that substantial, due to travel seasonality and lower passenger numbers during the fourth quarter, which is the case for the majority of global airlines and the air transport industry in general.”

