Royal Jordanian (RJ) reported a first-half net income of JD1.5 million ($2.1 million), reversed from a JD12.7 million net loss a year ago, as the carrier said it continues to see positive results from its turnaround plan.

While revenue rose just 1% year-over-year (YOY) to JD316.3 million, operating expenses decreased 5% to JD264 million. CASK was down 3% for the period and the airline’s fuel bill was 5% lower.

The results showed “significantly improved key performance indicators” achieved through measures taken as part of a five-year turnaround plan initiated in the second half of 2017, RJ president and CEO Stefan Pichler.

As a small national carrier in the region—the current fleet stands at 12 Airbus A320-family aircraft, seven Boeing 787-8s, two Embraer E175s and two E195s—RJ finds itself squeezed between the major Gulf airlines and a growing number of regional LCCs.

For the first six months, RJ passenger numbers grew 1% YOY, Pichler said, without providing the numbers, and load factor edged up to 73.1% from 72.8%.

Efforts by staff to cut costs and improve passenger services, and several pricing offers that attracted more travelers, contributed to the results, Pichler said. He predicted the airline would see a full-year net profit.

