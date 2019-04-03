Royal Jordanian reported a 2018 net loss of JD5.9 million ($8.3 million), compared to a net profit of JD274,000 in the previous year, with the shutdown of its Royal Wings subsidiary and shifts in exchange rates contributing to the weak performance, the airline said.

While revenue grew 8% year-over-year to JD653.3 million and net operating profit rose 47% to JD19 million, operating costs rose 7% to JD562.9 million. Expenses were led by a 28% increase in average fuel price, which amounted to JD159.3 million.

The Amman-based carrier ceased operations of charter subsidiary Royal Wings in November 2018, incurring a loss from discontinued operations of JD3.9 million. In addition, differences in exchange rates, primarily the Sudanese pound, contributed to the net loss, the airline said. During 2018 Royal Jordanian also canceled a contract to purchase a Boeing 787, at a loss of JD1.4 million.

The carrier transported 3.3 million passengers on scheduled flights in 2018, up 4%, while capacity rose 3%. Load factor improved 2.5 points to 73.8%, the airline’s highest rate in 10 years.

Online sales grew 27%, driven by an upgrade of digital channels, the launch of a new destination (Copenhagen, Denmark), enhancement of route network connectivity through schedule changes and expansion of codeshare agreements with other airlines.

As of April 7, Royal Jordanian will move its Istanbul operations from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to New Istanbul Airport. The last flight to Ataturk will take place April 4. Flights on April 5 and 6 will be operated at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport. The airline operates 14X-weekly flights to Istanbul and 16X-weekly codeshare flights with Turkish Airlines.

