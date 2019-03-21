Indonesia LCC Lion Air is preparing to hold an initial public offering (IPO), according to multiple media reports. The privately run airline is reportedly targeting to raise about $1 billion in funds when listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange.

The listing is expected to be completed either after the Indonesian presidential elections in April or after the release of the JT610 final report on the cause of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash in October 2018, which killed all 189 passengers and crew as the aircraft plunged into the sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. The final report is expected around August.

Indonesia Stock Exchange director I Gede Nyoman Yetna reportedly told Reuters that a team from Lion Air joined a class on IPOs but has yet to submit any official documents to the exchange.

The airline first expressed an interest in holding an IPO in 2014 and 2016 but has delayed the action numerous times.

