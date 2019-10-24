Qantas reported stronger demand in its international market for the three months through September, despite a drop-off in the Hong Kong market in recent months.

Group revenue rose by 1.8% year-on-year to a record A$4.6 billion (3.2 billion) in the period, which is Qantas’ fiscal first quarter.

The carrier posts a market update in the first and third quarters, without profit figures and other details found in the half- and full-year reports.

International operations contributed most to the group’s revenue increase. International unit revenue rose 4.4% year-on-year, which the carrier said was aided by a reduction in capacity by competing airlines. International capacity was down by 0.6%.

“Qantas International has seen significant upside from competitor capacity contracting more than anticipated, which is expected to continue for at least the remainder of the [fiscal] first half,” CEO Alan Joyce said.

However, the continuing protests in Hong Kong have affected international performance. The carrier estimates the lower demand in this market resulting from the protests will reduce earnings in the fiscal first half by A$25 million. Qantas said it has “ongoing capacity reduction in place to minimize the second-half impact” of the Hong Kong protests.

Domestic unit revenue was down by 0.9% in the quarter because of “mixed market conditions” in this sector. Most of the decrease was due to LCC Jetstar, which saw its domestic unit revenue fall by 2.6%. Group domestic capacity was up 0.5%.

Competitor capacity is likely to increase in the domestic market “despite the weakness in the market,” Qantas said. The group intends to “maintain its strategic position in all parts of the market and therefore our total domestic capacity is expected to grow by up to 1% in the [fiscal] second half.”

Overall group capacity is forecast to grow by 0.5-1% in the first half, with increases in both domestic and international flying. Exchange rate shifts are expected to increase non-fuel costs by A$25 million in the first half.

In the cargo division, a “further deterioration in global trade conditions” is estimated to reduce profits by A$25-30 million for the full year, the airline said.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com