Qantas has an optimistic outlook for its international operation despite reporting weaker profits and a near-term slowdown on its Hong Kong route.

The Qantas Group posted a net profit of A$891 million ($603 million) for its 2019 fiscal year ended June 30, down 6.5% from A$953 million in the previous year. Underlying profit declined 17% from the group’s record profit in FY2018.

Overall, group revenue for the Australian flag carrier increased 4.9% to A$18 billion for the fiscal year. Total costs rose 7% to A$16.5 billion, with fuel expenses increasing by A$614 million year-over-year (YOY). Capacity was down 0.7% and traffic increased 0.5%. Unit revenue grew by 5.3%.

For the international division, underlying profit was down 28% YOY to A$285 million. However, Qantas said international performance was “much improved” in the second half of the year, with competitor capacity shrinking and fares adjusting to higher fuel prices. The outlook is positive for international premium demand.

The group’s international capacity is projected to rise 1.5% in the six months through Dec. 31, while competitor capacity will be down 1%. Qantas domestic capacity is expected to be flat or slightly down, and group capacity is forecast to be up 1%.

There will be a temporary capacity cut in the Hong Kong market, however, as demand is being affected by the mass civil demonstrations occurring there. Bookings are down almost 10% in the immediate future, Qantas said. Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways has also reported weaker demand because of the protests.

As a result, Qantas will downgauge Airbus A330-300 services on its Hong Kong routes to A330-200s for the next few months. This will reduce capacity by about 7%. The -300 capacity from the Hong Kong routes will be redeployed to growing markets like Singapore and Manila. Qantas also operates other aircraft types on the Hong Kong routes.

For the Qantas domestic operation, underlying profit declined 4% to just over A$1 billion in FY2019. This includes the parent carrier as well as LCC Jetstar’s domestic services. Unit revenue was up 4%, on largely flat capacity. Looking ahead, the carrier sees “weakness in the price sensitive leisure market but premium leisure demand is steady.”

The picture was also mixed for the group’s overseas-based operations and affiliates. Jetstar Japan contributed a record profit share, and Vietnam-based Jetstar Pacific remained profitable. Jetstar Asia was “challenged” by a major increase in Singapore airport charges that contributed to lower profits. New Zealand domestic regional services operated by Jetstar made a loss, and the carrier said “market conditions are being monitored closely” there.

