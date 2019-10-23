LaudaMotion Airbus A320
Ryanair subsidiary LaudaMotion is expected to widen its losses this year and further postpone profitability as a result of growing its network faster than originally planned. In September, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said the Vienna-based LCC would see a loss of around €50 million ($56 million) this year and become profitable in 2020. But now, he told ATW, LaudaMotion’s 2019 loss is likely to be “in the range between €70 to €75 million; less than €80 ...
