Norwegian Boeing 787-9
Norwegian Air Shuttle has raised NOK2.5 billion ($273 million) through a share sale and bond issue, leaving it “fully funded through 2020 and beyond,” the LCC said. Norwegian, which faced financial difficulties as it undertook ambitious expansion plans, raised the funds through a private placement of shares and a $150 million convertible bond issue, the carrier said Nov. 6. The placement and bond issue received significant interest and were oversubscribed, the airline ...
