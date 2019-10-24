Norwegian Air Shuttle reported a 28% increase in third-quarter net income and aims to further prioritize profitability over expansion through a joint venture (JV) with a Chinese company that will finance, own and lease aircraft the carrier has on order. The long-haul LCC posted a net profit of NOK1.67 billion ($184 million) for the quarter, up from NOK1.3 billion in year-ago period. As it reported the results, Norwegian also announced the JV with China Leasing International Corp. ...