Malaysia Airlines Airbus A350-900
Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) predicts it will have another year of net losses despite improvements in revenue and passenger numbers. This year will “remain extremely challenging,” CEO Izham Ismail said in a first-quarter update released June 14. MAB is in the middle of a multiyear transformation program but has been unable to meet targets for a return to profitability. The carrier confirmed it does not expect to break even this year. The latest update aligns with comments ...
