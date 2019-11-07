Faced with declining profit margins, Lufthansa Group is making cuts to fleet investments, and accelerating aircraft retirements and cost reduction measures. The company is also reducing capacity at some of its affiliate airlines. Lufthansa Group reported a net profit of €1.04 billion ($1.15 billion) for the nine-month period of January-September, down 43% from €1.8 billion for the year-ago timeframe. Third quarter net profit was €1.15 billion, up 4% from €1.1 billion in ...
