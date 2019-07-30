Lufthansa Group delivered a 2019 first-half net loss of €116 million ($132 million), reversed from a €713 million net profit a year ago. The German carrier said the results were primarily attributed to intense LCC competition and higher fuel costs. “We are operating in one of the most challenged markets,” CFO Ulrik Svensson said on an analyst call. “Our earnings are feeling the effects of tough competition in Europe and sizeable overcapacities, especially on ...