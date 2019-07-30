Lufthansa Airbus A350-900
Lufthansa Group delivered a 2019 first-half net loss of €116 million ($132 million), reversed from a €713 million net profit a year ago. The German carrier said the results were primarily attributed to intense LCC competition and higher fuel costs. “We are operating in one of the most challenged markets,” CFO Ulrik Svensson said on an analyst call. “Our earnings are feeling the effects of tough competition in Europe and sizeable overcapacities, especially on ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Lufthansa Group posts 1H loss on LCC competition, fuel costs" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.