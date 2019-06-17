Lufthansa Group issued a profit warning for the full year, saying strength in the long-haul market was only partially offsetting pressure on yields in the European short-haul business, where the market would remain “challenging” for at least the rest of 2019. “Ongoing strong performance in long-haul only partly offsets the price deterioration in Europe caused by marketwide overcapacities and aggressively growing low-cost competitors,” the company said in a June ...