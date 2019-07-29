Scottish regional airline Loganair posted a net profit of £812,000 ($1 million) for the 2018-19 financial year, reversing a previous £7.4 million loss, and anticipates a revenue gain of up to 50% in the coming year as a result of the assumption of aircraft and routes from failed sister company flybmi.

The Glasgow-based airline took on flybmi’s fleet of 13 Embraer ERJ145s and four ERJ135s after the UK regional carrier entered administration in February. Loganair subsequently added some of flybmi’s routes to its network and has recently begun services to London Southend Airport.

Revenue for 2018-19 was £119.9 million, up 8.3% year-over-over from £110.7 million. Passenger numbers dropped to 786,000 from 812,000, but load factor improved 3.6 points to 63.4%.

The company operates a network of public service obligation routes throughout the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

Apart from launching its own new commercial services, Loganair was awarded contracts last year to provide services for British Airways CityFlyer subsidiary and corporate shuttle services for Airbus.

The previous year’s loss, Loganair said, was the result of the aftermath of the breakup of a franchise agreement with Exeter-based Flybe and subsequent competition from its former partner on key routes.

Despite the generally optimistic picture, however, Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles sounded cautionary notes on several industry issues.

The burden of European Union EU261 compensation payments to passengers for delayed flights is worsening because of the growing prevalence of no-win, no-fee legal companies, he said. Hinkles also said the EU Emissions Trading System carbon pricing instrument has effectively become a tax on aviation fuel.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.co