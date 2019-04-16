Avianca Brazil has been forced to make more flight cancellations after lessor Aircastle reclaimed all 10 of its Airbus A320-200s on lease to the carrier, cutting the insolvent operator's fleet by 30%. Aircastle confirmed April 16 that it has repossessed the 10 A320s and will place them with another operator. "We are pleased to have reached an important milestone in the transition of these aircraft to a new global operator," Aircastle CEO Mike Inglese said. "In line with ...