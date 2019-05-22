LATAM Airlines Group reported a first-quarter net loss of $60.1 million, compared to a $92.2 million profit in the year-earlier period, as weak international demand contributed to a decline in revenue.

Revenue for the quarter was $2.5 billion, down 7.5% from $2.7 billion in the 2018 quarter.

The Santiago-based group has revamped its full-year capacity growth plan, dropping it 1 point to 3%-5% as it reallocates seats to promising markets and cuts back on weaker ones, notably international flying.

“We are reacting to the weak international demand by reducing frequencies and suspending routes in international operations where demand has softened and in markets with overcapacity,” CFO Ramiro Alfonsin told analysts during an earnings call.

Among the notable changes: LATAM will suspend its Sao Paulo-Rome flight in October, push off the launch of its Sao Paulo-Munich flight, and has already cut Rio de Janerio-Miami. The company is also cutting international capacity to Argentina by 20%. The changes mean the carrier’s international capacity will grow a maximum of 2% this year and may not grow at all. The previous guidance window was growth of 3%-5%.

The Avianca Brasil bankruptcy and fleet reduction has created opportunity in Brazil, and LATAM has taken advantage. It leased 10 former Avianca Airbus A320s from Air Castle and put them to work in the domestic market.

“We will increase our growth in domestic Brazil due to the healthy demand environment and the capacity declines recently made by one of our competitors,” Alfonsin said.

The company’s domestic Brazil capacity, which represents about 25% of the airline’s system, is expected to grow 5%-7% in 2019.

“We are growing in the domestic markets where demand is healthy, and we see attractive opportunities for our network, such as in Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Chile, and reacting to the challenging international market by adjusting our network accordingly,” CCO Roberto Alvo said.

The carrier recently dedicated two aircraft to Colombia and is taking business traffic.

“Our belief is that we see that there is an interesting and important opportunity of becoming a real alternative to the domestic business traveler in Colombia,” Alvo said.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com